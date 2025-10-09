EPF calculator: How to accumulate Rs 2 crore for retirement with Rs 27,700 basic salary
Saif Ali Khan reveals why he didn't walk out from hospital in wheelchair after stabbing incident: 'Why create any kind of...'
Move over binging, Netflix is now bringing video games on TV for first time, check list of new games
Rafiqui Rhara Mutton to Muridke Meetha Pan: Indian Air Force marks 93rd anniversary, dinner menu with a twist goes viral, HINT: Pakistan
Private jet skids off from runway at Farrukhabad airstrip, collapses into bushes; pilots, passengers escape narrowly, WATCH
Meet man who was India’s first pilot, Bharat Ratna awardee, has this Ratan Tata connection, his name is...
Ratan Tata’s troubled childhood: Why did mother abandon him to remarry? Who was Simone Tata for whom Ratan's parents separated?
PVR INOX lets audiences eat, relax, watch movies all in one place, introduces India’s first dine-in cinema in this city, not Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, it is...
Land Rover Defender, with '1111' number plate loses control, crashes into vehicles near Noida Mall, driver in custody, WATCH video
Japan in big trouble, declares nationwide epidemic; schools, colleges, markets closed due to....
INDIA
A speeding Land Rover Defender crashed into five cars and a motorcycle after losing control, near Noida’s Mall on Wednesday night (October 9).
A speeding Land Rover Defender crashed into five cars and a motorcycle after losing control, near Noida’s Mall on Wednesday night (October 9). The incident took place near Gulshan One29 Mall in Sector 129 under the Expressway police station area on Wednesday night.
As police rushed to the incident site, Rs Rs 2.5 crore worth Land Rover Defender's driver was detained and, there was no causality reported.
The man named, Sunil rammed his speeding SUV into parked vehicles, damaging them one gter another, before coming to halt. As per reports, he lost control trying to cross the busy cross. He is a resident of Sector 100 in Noida and his Land Rover has a VVIP number plate, 1111.
Police said that the accused driver, Sunil, was taken into custody from the scene. The driver underwent a medical test to check if he was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.