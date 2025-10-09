Land Rover Defender, with '1111' number plate loses control, crashes into vehicles near Noida Mall, driver in custody, WATCH video

A speeding Land Rover Defender crashed into five cars and a motorcycle after losing control, near Noida’s Mall on Wednesday night (October 9).

The incident took place near Gulshan One29 Mall in Sector 129 under the Expressway police station area on Wednesday night.

As police rushed to the incident site, Rs Rs 2.5 crore worth Land Rover Defender's driver was detained and, there was no causality reported.

The incident

The man named, Sunil rammed his speeding SUV into parked vehicles, damaging them one gter another, before coming to halt. As per reports, he lost control trying to cross the busy cross. He is a resident of Sector 100 in Noida and his Land Rover has a VVIP number plate, 1111.

Police said that the accused driver, Sunil, was taken into custody from the scene. The driver underwent a medical test to check if he was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.