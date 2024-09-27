Twitter
Land Records Portals in India: Comprehensive guide to access Land Information Online

India's land records system has seen significant improvements with the advent of digital platforms.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 03:38 PM IST

Land Records Portals in India: Comprehensive guide to access Land Information Online
    These online portals simplify the process of accessing and managing land records, reducing the need for physical visits to government offices. Citizens can now obtain crucial land-related information with just a few clicks.

    In this article, we will explore the land record portals of four major Indian states—Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and how they provide immense value to property owners and residents.

    The Importance of Digitizing Land Records in India

    The digitization of land records is an essential move toward greater transparency, efficiency, and ease of access. Traditionally, land records were stored in physical form, leading to issues like loss of documents, manipulation, and delays in services. By putting these records online, state governments aim to:

    • Ensure Transparency: Users can directly access their records, reducing the risk of manipulation.
    • Improve Efficiency: Online systems process requests faster than traditional, manual systems.
    • Minimize Corruption: Since records are directly accessible, there is reduced human interference.
    • Increase Accessibility: Citizens no longer need to visit government offices, saving time and effort.

    Now, let’s take a closer look at the land records portals of Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

    Bihar Bhulekh Portal

    The Bihar Bhulekh Portal offers a comprehensive solution for accessing land records in Bihar. Citizens can easily view land records such as Khata, Khasra, and Jamabandi. It also allows users to check the mutation status of land, request certified copies of land documents, and view land dispute records.

    Key Features:

    • Access to land records (Khata, Khasra, Jamabandi).
    • Certified copies of land records.
    • Mutation status updates.
    • Land dispute details.

    Value for Users:
    By using the Bhulekh Portal, property owners in Bihar can avoid the hassle of visiting government offices, reduce paperwork, and easily track land transaction updates.

    Official Website: bhulekh.bihar.gov.in

    Meebhoomi Portal – Andhra Pradesh

    Andhra Pradesh's Meebhoomi Portal was designed to enhance transparency in land management. It provides essential services like ROR-1B, Adangal, village maps, and mutation status. The Meebhoomi portal also enables users to link their Aadhaar with land records and download electronic passbooks, ensuring they can easily manage and access land-related information.

    Key Features:

    • ROR-1B certified copy.
    • Adangal (land record extract).
    • Village maps.
    • Aadhaar-linking to land records.
    • Electronic passbook download.

    Value for Users:
    Meebhoomi has transformed land record management in Andhra Pradesh by providing seamless online access, ensuring that citizens save both time and money in accessing their land data.

    Official Website: meebhoomi.ap.gov.in

    AnyRoR (Any Record of Rights) Portal – Gujarat

    The AnyRoR Gujarat Portal enables users to access rural and urban land records. The platform allows for the easy retrieval of Record of Rights, Village Form 7/12, 8A, and various land-related certificates. Additionally, it offers property searches and digitally signed copies of land records, providing landowners with legal documentation quickly and efficiently.

    Key Features:

    • Access to rural and urban land records.
    • Retrieval of RoR, Form 7/12, and 8A.
    • Digital copies of land records.
    • Property search and verification.

    Value for Users:
    AnyRoR empowers the citizens of Gujarat with easy, transparent access to their land information. It reduces reliance on middlemen and helps streamline legal documentation processes.

    Official Website: anyror.gujarat.gov.in

    Conclusion

    The digitization of land records in India, through state-specific portals like Bihar’s Bhulekh, Andhra Pradesh’s Meebhoomi, Gujarat’s AnyRoR, and Karnataka’s Bhoomi, provides immense value to citizens. By offering seamless access to property information, certified documents, and legal land history, these portals have revolutionized how people manage land assets.

    For property owners, these portals eliminate the need for middlemen, reduce paperwork, and significantly cut down the time required to access essential documents. Whether it’s checking land records for personal use, applying for loans, or resolving disputes, these online systems make the process efficient, transparent, and hassle-free.

     

     

    (This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

