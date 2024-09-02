Land Port Authority of India Becomes Associate Partner of Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition

The Land Port Authority of India (LPAI), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is proud to announce its role as an associate partner in the Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition for The Lord Buddha Circuit.

This collaboration underscores LPAI's commitment to enhancing cultural ties, promoting peace, and supporting spiritual tourism across South Asia.

The Buddhist Circuit and the Trilateral Motorbike Expedition

The Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition is a monumental journey that will trace the sacred Buddhist Circuit, connecting key sites associated with the life and teachings of Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha. The expedition will commence from Lumbini, Nepal, the birthplace of Buddha, travel through seven Indian states, and conclude in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The expedition is a symbol of regional cooperation and cultural exchange, aiming to promote the rich Buddhist heritage shared by these nations. The route will include visits to historically significant sites such as Bodh Gaya, Sarnath, and Kushinagar in India, which hold deep spiritual significance for Buddhists around the world.

LPAI’s Involvement and Meeting Highlights

In response to the official invitation dated July 31, 2024, LPAI confirmed its acceptance to become an associate partner in this noble endeavour. The decision was finalized during a meeting attended by key figures from both LPAI and the Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition team. Present at the meeting were:

Shri Vivek Verma , Secretary, LPAI

Ms. Rekha Raikar Kumar , Member (Finance), LPAI

Shri Ajeet Kumar Singh , Director (Operations), LPAI

Shri Rahul Patil , Co-Convener, Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition

Dr. Prateek Kanakia , Advisor, Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition

Shri Digant Sharma , Director Finance and CSR, Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition

Shri Mahendra Turakhia , President, Bharat Taxpayer Welfare Platform Foundation

During the discussions, Smt. Rekha Raikar Kumar emphasized the significance of the expedition in promoting regional peace and cultural understanding. She also highlighted LPAI’s role in facilitating smooth cross-border movement, particularly at the upcoming Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sanauli on the India-Nepal border, through which the expedition will pass.

Message from LPAI

In an official communication, Shri Aditya Mishra, Chairman, LPAI, expressed the Authority’s commitment to the expedition, stating, "We are honored to support the Heartfulness ride, a trilateral motorbike expedition that embodies the spirit of unity and cultural appreciation. We wish the expedition all the success and look forward to partnering in future endeavours that align with our mission of promoting international cooperation and cultural heritage."

Future Collaborations

This partnership between LPAI and Heartfulness marks the beginning of a sustained relationship aimed at promoting spiritual tourism and cultural exchange. LPAI is dedicated to supporting similar initiatives that enhance regional connectivity, encourage tourism, and foster goodwill among neighboring countries.

Message from Shri Rahul Patil, Co-Convener, Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition

"We are immensely grateful to the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) for joining hands with us as an associate partner for the Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition along The Lord Buddha Circuit. This partnership is not just a collaboration, but a shared commitment to promoting the values of peace, cultural exchange, and spiritual heritage across South Asia.

The support from LPAI, particularly with the facilitation at key border crossings such as the upcoming Integrated Check Post at Sanauli, is crucial for the seamless execution of this expedition. Their involvement reflects a dedication to fostering international cooperation and preserving the rich Buddhist heritage that unites our nations.

We look forward to a successful journey and are excited about the positive impact this expedition will have on promoting regional harmony and mutual understanding. Together, we are paving the way for future collaborations that will continue to inspire peace, unity, and a deeper connection to our shared cultural roots."

About LPAI

The Land Port Authority of India, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is tasked with the development and management of Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) across India's international borders. LPAI plays a vital role in facilitating trade, travel, and cultural exchange while ensuring security and seamless connectivity.

About Heartfulness

The Trilateral Bike Expedition is a thrilling adventure that weaves through the heartlands of Nepal, India, and Sri Lanka. This epic journey is a testament to the enduring spirit of patriotism and a powerful platform for cultural exchange, where cyclists will traverse varied landscapes and soak in the rich tapestry of traditions, forging lasting bonds among these three unique and vibrant nations.

Here's an additional section for the associate partners:

We are proud to acknowledge the support of our associate partners, who share our vision of promoting cultural exchange, unity, and peace across the region:

- Royal Thai Monastery: Promoting cultural exchange and Buddhist heritage

- Nalanda University: Providing academic and cultural support

- BIMSTEC: Supporting regional cooperation and cultural exchange

Their contributions have been invaluable in making this expedition a success, and we express our sincere gratitude for their partnership.

For more information and partnership on the expedition :-

Name – Digant Sharma

Designation – Director ( Finance and CSR )

Email – im@digantsharma.com

Mobile – +91-9769999960 , +91-9920808363

Website – https://heartfulnessride.com

