Land-for-jobs scam case: Who is Amit Katyal, ‘associate’ of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family arrested by ED?

ED has arrested the “close associate” of the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after questioning and is expected to seek his custody for interrogation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested an ‘associate’ of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and his son and current Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. ED made the arrest of alleged Yadav family associate Amit Katyal in connection with a money laundering investigation into the alleged scam, PTI quoted sources as saying.

The ED arrested Katyal after questioning and is expected to seek his custody for interrogation. The agency had raised Katyal’s premises in March this year when it had also searched the premises of members of the Yadav family. 

Who is Amit Katyal?

According to the ED, Amit Katyal, a businessman, is a “close associate” of the RJD chief Lalu Prasad as well as a former director of AK Infosystems Private Limited. The company, AK Infosystems Private Limited, is an alleged “beneficiary company” in the case. According to ED, the entity’s registered address is a residential building located in New Friends Colony in South Delhi, which was being used by Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

The alleged scam under probe pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government. It is alleged that several people were appointed to Group “D” positions in various zones of Indian Railways from 2004 to 2009, and in lieu, they transferred their land to then railway minister’s family members and the firm AK Infosystems Private Limited.

(Inputs from PTI)

