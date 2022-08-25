Search icon
Land for jobs case: Tejashwi Yadav may face arrest in 14-year-old scam, CBI finds 'very strong' evidence in hard disk

On Wednesday, the CBI conducted searches at 27 locations, including an under-construction mall in Gurugram allegedly linked to Tejashwi Yadav.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav - File Photo

Facing CBI heat in the 14-year-old land for railway jobs scam, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav may be arrested by the central investigative agency as the evidence against him is “very strong”, reported News18

The report quotes CBI sources saying that the land-for-jobs scam, which dates back to the time when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railways Minister in the UPA-I government, could emerge as one of the biggest frauds. 

The sources were further quoted as revealing that the agency recovered a hard disk during its searches which has a list of 1,458 candidates who allegedly gave their land to the Yadavs in return for jobs. The list was reportedly prepared by Tejashwi. 

Sources also said that after acquiring their land in the name of friends and family, the consolidation of land also took place. Of these 1,458 cases, 16 have already been verified and proven correct in the CBI probe. 

The CBI is expected to write to the Railways soon to gather information about these candidates who, according to a witness, were recruited despite wrong data and certificates.

On Wednesday, the CBI conducted searches at 27 locations, including an under-construction mall in Gurugram allegedly linked to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, in connection with the scam.

