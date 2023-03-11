Land-for-job-scam: ED raids 15 locations of Lalu Prasad, daughters; Rs 1 crore, 540 gm gold recovered

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (March 10) raided the premises of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters and close associates in connection with the money laundering probe in the land-for-job 'scam' case.

Raids were carried out at 15 locations, including the Delhi residences of Tejaswi Yadav, the RJD leader and deputy chief minister of Bihar. During raids on the homes of Lalu Prasad's close friends and family in the land-for-job scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) confiscated Rs 1 crore in cash, 540 grammes of gold, 1.5 kilogrammes of gold jewellery, and USD 1900.

Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad, the former CM of Bihar, were recently questioned about the situation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI's FIR forms the foundation of the ED case.

According to the ED, it was discovered that out of about Rs 600 crore, immovable property worth Rs 350 crore was purchased and Rs 250 crore was funnelled through benami assets. Investigations found that the majority of this land was illegally taken in upscale Patna neighbourhoods under the pretence of creating jobs for the Indian Railways by the then-Railway Minister Lalu Yadav. They are worth Rs 200 crores in the modern day.

In whose name benami property, shell company and those who benefited have been identified. The bungalow in New Friends Colony is in the name of M/s AB Export Pvt, whereas it is actually controlled by Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and his family. The price of this property has been shown on paper as just Rs 4 lakh, but its actual price is Rs 150 crore.

According to the ED, it was discovered during the inquiry that the four pieces of land that were confiscated were purchased for Rs 7.5 lakh in order to obtain Group D jobs. Later, it was sold to former RJD MLA Abu Dojana for 3.5 crores.

Most of this money was transferred to Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD's leader bank,'s account. According to the ED, more than 50% of those hired in numerous railway zones came from Lalu Yadav's family's assembly district.