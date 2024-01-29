Land for Job scam case: Lalu Yadav arrives at ED office in Patna, RJD supporters hit out at Centre

Twitter
Headlines

Government extends ban on terrorist group SIMI for 5 more years

'Never visited NCA...': Rohit Sharma's high praise for Virat Kohli's excellence

No more elections in India, if Modi wins 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Congress President Kharge

Meet man who was denied coaching for IIT-JEE exam, got admission in MIT, Ratan Tata funded his...

Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Bigg Boss 17 | Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Almost Quit Show: 'I Was Going Through A Lot...'

'Never visited NCA...': Rohit Sharma's high praise for Virat Kohli's excellence

8 reasons why budget is important

Tips to protect your plants in winter

8 superfoods that are natural blood purifiers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Bigg Boss 17 | Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Almost Quit Show: 'I Was Going Through A Lot...'

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

Arun Mashettey reacts to Munawar Faruqui winning BB17, says 'I was neither called cheater nor beater' | Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri trolled for ‘cringe’ performance on ‘Pehle Bhi Main’: ‘Bacchon ke school function se…'

HomeIndia

India

Land for Job scam case: Lalu Yadav arrives at ED office in Patna, RJD supporters hit out at Centre

"The more Lalu Yadav is being harassed, the stronger the workers are becoming. None of us is afraid," the RJD supporter added.

article-main

ANI

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav arrived at the office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) here for questioning in connection with the alleged Land for Job scam on Monday.

A large number of RJD workers were present outside the office to protest the questioning of their party's national president. An RJD worker said that the Central government is harassing their leader in a bid to prevent them from making strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

"These people do not have any other weapon. The government is harassing these people for the upcoming elections of 2024 so that they are not able to make strategies," she said. 

"The more Lalu Yadav is being harassed, the stronger the workers are becoming. None of us is afraid," the RJD supporter added. 

Meanwhile, Misa Bharti, daughter of Yadav, came with her father, who will be now quizzed by the officials of the federal agency.

"Everything is in front of the country and the people of the country are watching everything," Misa, surrounded by scores of RJD supporters, told reporters outside ED's office. 

Manoj Kumar Jha, RJD Rajya Sabha MP, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politically targeting its rivals, using government agencies. "This is not an ED summon, but a BJP summon... This will go on till 2024, till then please do not call it ED summons... Why should we be scared?" Jha said.

The BJP, which on Sunday became part of the state government after Nitish Kumar switched sides, claimed that corruption was deep set in the RJD.

"...The people of the country know that these (Lalu Yadav) are corrupt people. Corruption is a jewel for them... I want to urge Tejashwi Yadav to tell the youth of Bihar the system of how to become millionaires within one and a half years," Bihar BJP unit chief and now state Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chowdhary said.

The alleged scam occurred when Lalu Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. 

Apart from the RJD national president, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.In lieu of getting them appointed in the Railways, Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly got lands transferred owned by candidates and their family members in the names of his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti for sale consideration which was much lesser than the prevailing circle rates as well as the prevailing market rates.

The CBI filed the chargesheet in October last year, against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti, and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

According to the CBI, the people were first recruited as substitutes in Group D posts in the Railways and were regularised when their families made a land deal.

The CBI is probing the allegations of taking land for a bribe in lieu of a job in the Railways.At the same time, ED is investigating the case of money laundering. The CBI also filed a chargesheet in this case.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet billionaire who has overtaken Elon Musk as world's richest man, owner of Louis Vuitton, his net worth is...

CAA to be implemented across India in a week: BJP leader Shantanu Thakur's 'guarantee'

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's debut production Girls Will Be Girls bags two major awards at Sundance Film Festival 2024

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed Ola-rival BluSmart gets big push, receives Rs 2000000000 from…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE