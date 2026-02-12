Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra, tobacco tycoon’s son, released hours after arrest, know why

Shivam Mishra, Kanpur tobacco tycoon KK Mishra’s son, has now been released only hours after being arrested in the case on Thursday morning. He has been released on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

Shivam Mishra, Kanpur tobacco tycoon KK Mishra’s son, has now been released only hours after being arrested in the case on Thursday morning. A Kanpur court granted him bail as it said that no strong evidence was found against him. The 24-year-old argued his own case and was released on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

In the high-profile hit-and-run case, the court rejected the application for judicial remand of accused Shivam filed by the police. Shivam appeared in court for the hearing while the judge raised doubts about the nature of the police investigation and the notices served.

‘Police working under pressure’

Speaking to the media, his lawyer, Naresh Chandra Tripathi, claimed that the police had been “working under pressure from the government” and wrongly arrested Mishra. “... The Court has refused the remand. He (Shivam Mishra) is being released now, on an undertaking of Rs 20,000 and a personal bond of Rs 20,000. The police were working under pressure from the government... Police had wrongly arrested him (Shivam Mishra)...,” he said.

Mishra was arrested on Thursday after a court rejected his driver Mohan’s claim of being behind the wheel. The accident occurred on Sunday, leaving six people injured, and sparked controversy over who the driver was. Police in its FIR filed an “unknown driver”, but later named Mishra based on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

Driver’s statement

On Wednesday, the driver of Shivam Mishra admitted that he was driving the Lamborghini, which rammed into an autorickshaw, a bullet motorcycle and then a pole in Kanpur, leaving one person injured. Driver, Mohan said that Shivam Mishra was sitting beside him and had a seizure and fell on him. When asked if Mishra was sitting beside him at the time of incident, driver Mohan replied in affirmative. He (Shivam Mishra) had a seizure. Suddenly, his arms and legs started shaking, and he fell on me. I was there (at the spot). I was there on the day the accident happened. The bouncer pulled me out (of the car)."