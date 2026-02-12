FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lamborghini Crash: How much did Kanpur tobacco tycoon pay to get bail for Shivam Mishra?

Karan Johar pens tribute for James Van Der Beek, says he loved Dawson's Creek: 'This news was very sad to wake upto'

'My 9 year old son wanted me to play': Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, leaves studio in tears - Watch

Why is India celebrating 14 February Day 2026 as Parents Worship Day instead of Valentine's Day?

'Will do everything in my power': Rohit Sharma opens up on his unfinished World Cup mission, sets clear target for 2027

Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra, tobacco tycoon’s son, released hours after arrest, know why

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson IN, Abhishek Sharma OUT? India's likely playing XI vs Namibia

Delhi news: New metro corridor to pass through Central Vista, benefit 60,000 govt employees, to connect India Gate, Bharat Mandapam

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC invites Asian boards to watch India–Pakistan clash together, BCB President hopes to 'break the ice' with BCCI

From Rs 996 crore demand to Rs 262 crore payout: What is settlement case of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, killed by US cop

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lamborghini Crash: How much did Kanpur tobacco tycoon pay to get bail for Shivam Mishra?

Lamborghini Crash:How much did tobacco tycoon pay to get bail for Shivam Mishra?

Karan Johar pens tribute for James Van Der Beek, says he loved Dawson's Creek: 'This news was very sad to wake upto'

Karan Johar pens tribute for James Van Der Beek, says he loved Dawson's Creek

'My 9 year old son wanted me to play': Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, leaves studio in tears - Watch

Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, leaves studio in tears

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars including actors, directors, producers who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases

Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases

Lamborghini crash: How Shivam Mishra tried to evade law with 'dummy driver' trick'; stunning timeline of tobacco tycoon's son's arrest

Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra 'dummy driver' trick to his arrest; Timeline

Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings

HomeIndia

INDIA

Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra, tobacco tycoon’s son, released hours after arrest, know why

Shivam Mishra, Kanpur tobacco tycoon KK Mishra’s son, has now been released only hours after being arrested in the case on Thursday morning. He has been released on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra, tobacco tycoon’s son, released hours after arrest, know why
Shivam Mishra has been released by Kanpur court
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shivam Mishra, Kanpur tobacco tycoon KK Mishra’s son, has now been released only hours after being arrested in the case on Thursday morning. A Kanpur court granted him bail as it said that no strong evidence was found against him. The 24-year-old argued his own case and was released on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

In the high-profile hit-and-run case, the court rejected the application for judicial remand of accused Shivam filed by the police. Shivam appeared in court for the hearing while the judge raised doubts about the nature of the police investigation and the notices served. 

‘Police working under pressure’ 

Speaking to the media, his lawyer, Naresh Chandra Tripathi, claimed that the police had been “working under pressure from the government” and wrongly arrested Mishra. “... The Court has refused the remand. He (Shivam Mishra) is being released now, on an undertaking of Rs 20,000 and a personal bond of Rs 20,000. The police were working under pressure from the government... Police had wrongly arrested him (Shivam Mishra)...,” he said.  

Mishra was arrested on Thursday after a court rejected his driver Mohan’s claim of being behind the wheel. The accident occurred on Sunday, leaving six people injured, and sparked controversy over who the driver was. Police in its FIR filed an “unknown driver”, but later named Mishra based on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. 

Driver’s statement 

On Wednesday, the driver of Shivam Mishra admitted that he was driving the Lamborghini, which rammed into an autorickshaw, a bullet motorcycle and then a pole in Kanpur, leaving one person injured. Driver, Mohan said that Shivam Mishra was sitting beside him and had a seizure and fell on him. When asked if Mishra was sitting beside him at the time of incident, driver Mohan replied in affirmative. He (Shivam Mishra) had a seizure. Suddenly, his arms and legs started shaking, and he fell on me. I was there (at the spot). I was there on the day the accident happened. The bouncer pulled me out (of the car)." 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lamborghini Crash: How much did Kanpur tobacco tycoon pay to get bail for Shivam Mishra?
Lamborghini Crash:How much did tobacco tycoon pay to get bail for Shivam Mishra?
Karan Johar pens tribute for James Van Der Beek, says he loved Dawson's Creek: 'This news was very sad to wake upto'
Karan Johar pens tribute for James Van Der Beek, says he loved Dawson's Creek
'My 9 year old son wanted me to play': Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, leaves studio in tears - Watch
Ahmed Shehzad breaks down on live TV after PSL snub, leaves studio in tears
Why is India celebrating 14 February Day 2026 as Parents Worship Day instead of Valentine's Day?
Why is India celebrating 14 February Day 2026 as Parents Worship Day instead of
'Will do everything in my power': Rohit Sharma opens up on his unfinished World Cup mission, sets clear target for 2027
Rohit Sharma opens up on his unfinished World Cup mission, sets clear target for
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars including actors, directors, producers who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases
Lamborghini crash: How Shivam Mishra tried to evade law with 'dummy driver' trick'; stunning timeline of tobacco tycoon's son's arrest
Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra 'dummy driver' trick to his arrest; Timeline
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: When will Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law tie knot? Check date, venue, guest list here
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding date, venue, guest list
Rajpal Yadav: From Bollywood's iconic comedy king to Tihar Jail, What went wrong with 'Ata Pata Lapata' producer?
From Bollywood's comedy king to Tihar Jail: What went wrong for Rajpal Yadav?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement