INDIA

Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra, son of Tobacco tycoon, arrested

Kanpur tobacco tycoon's son, Shivam, arrested in connection to Kanpur Lamborghini crash case.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 10:34 AM IST

Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra, son of Tobacco tycoon, arrested
Kanpur Police arrested Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco industrialist KK Mishra, on Thursday in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash that left six people injured and damaged several vehicles in the city’s upscale Gwaltoli area. The arrest comes nearly a month after the accident sparked widespread outrage and attention.

Crash on VIP Road Shocks City

The incident occurred on February 8 around 3 pm when a Lamborghini Revuelto, a luxury sports car worth over Rs 10 crore, lost control on VIP Road. The car reportedly struck pedestrians and multiple vehicles before mounting a divider and coming to a stop. The powerful impact left six people injured, including an 18-year-old e-rickshaw driver named Mohd Taufeeq, who later filed the FIR.

The accident drew immediate attention due to the speed and severity of the crash and the high-profile status of the vehicle and its occupants. Residents and witnesses expressed anger and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Driver Claim Raises New Questions

The case took a dramatic turn a day before Shivam’s arrest when a man identified as Mohan claimed he was the designated driver during the crash. Speaking to reporters outside court, Mohan alleged that Shivam suffered a sudden seizure moments before the collision, causing him to lose control of the car.

'I was driving when he suddenly collapsed on me. I panicked and tried to hold him with one hand. The car first hit a three-wheeler, climbed the divider and then stopped,' Mohan said. He also claimed that the car’s automatic locking system prevented him from exiting immediately. According to him, he then shifted Shivam to the driver’s seat before stepping out.

Court Refuses Surrender, Police Seek Details

Mohan’s lawyer filed a surrender application in court, and Mohan appeared on Wednesday to formally surrender. However, the Gwaltoli police report did not list him as an accused in the case. Noting this, the court refused to accept his surrender and requested a detailed report from the local police station.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to probe the circumstances leading up to the crash and determine who was responsible for driving the luxury vehicle at the time of the incident.

