Lamborghini Crash: How much did Kanpur tobacco tycoon pay to get bail for Shivam Mishra?

Son of Kanpur tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, got bail on a personal bond after a Rs 10-crore Lamborghini crash injured pedestrians. Shivam Mishra has claimed that he was not driving the car when the mishap occurred. Details here.

Shivam Mishra, the son of Kanpur tobacco tycoon, KK Mishra, has been granted bail. He was arrested four days after a Lamborghini Revuelto, lost control and crashed into pedestrians and vehicles. The Italian luxury sports car that costs over Rs 10 crore, was speeding before it hit the pedestrians. The Lamborghini car hit the rickshaw before crashing into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle. The impact of the mishap was so powerful that the motorcycle rider was flung 10 feet away. The Lamborghini then mounted the bike's front wheel and dragged it for a few metres before it collided with an electric pole and came to a screeching halt.

Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra gets bail

The tobacco tycoon's son was arrested four days later, however, he was released within hours. The court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000, peanuts to his father. Confirming the bail, Shivam's lawyer, Naresh Chandra Tripathi, told mediapersons, "The Court has refused the remand. He (Shivam Mishra) is being released now, on an undertaking of Rs20,000 and a personal bond of Rs20,000. The police were working under pressure from the government... Police had wrongly arrested him (Shivam Mishra)."

Earlier, it was believed that Shivam Mishra was driving the car at the time of the accident, however, it took a bizarre and dramatic turn when a man named Mohan came out to claim that he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. He said, "I was driving the car when the accident happened. Suddenly, he had a seizure and fell on me… I got scared and was trying to hold him with one hand. The car hit a three-wheeler…" Kanpur Police dismissed the claim, and said that the evidence gathered during the investigation clearly established Shivam Mishra as the driver responsible for the collision.

Kanpur Tobacco Tycoon in Lamborghini crash

Rejecting the police claims, Mrityunjay Kumar, a lawyer for the Mishras, said, "Shivam was not driving; his driver, Mohan, was. This is an accident case. Since he was not driving, there can be no case against him."

Shivam's father, KK Mishra is the owner of a Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd. Earlier, has been under the radar of the Income Tax Department. The IT Department searched multiple premises in Delhi and Kanpur in March 2024, and found luxury vehicles and approximately Rs 4.5 crore in cash. The IT sleuths also found a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a McLaren, a Porsche, and the Lamborghini involved in this accident.