Lamborghini Accident Case: The District Court of Noida's Surajpur granted bail to Deepak, the driver accused in the Noida Lamborghini accident reported on Sunday. Two individuals sustained injuries when they were struck by a Lamborghini that was being driven by the accused, Deepak, near Noida Sector 94 roundabout in the vicinity of the Sector-126 police station on Sunday. On the grant of bail, Advocate Mayank Pachauri, lawyer of the accused, Deepak, said, “We moved a bail application in the court. The court granted bail with one surety. Within two days, we have to present the second surety in the court. The offence was bailable, so the court granted bail. The accident happened when he was on a test drive. An investigation into the allegations is underway.”

Currently, the injured victims are hospitalized and receiving adequate treatment. The hospital's doctor provided an update on their health condition, stating that surgery is needed, and it will take roughly four weeks for them to begin ambulating. Dr Abhishek said, “When they were brought in yesterday, their condition was bad as they had fallen in a drain. Initially, they could not realise the extent of their injury...Both patients are stable as of now. They have both suffered damage. A team of orthopaedics have examined them and planned surgery. As of now, their hemodynamic condition is stable, but they need surgery...After the operation, they will need roughly 4 weeks to ambulate, and those many number of days of bedrest will be mandatory for them.”

An injured victim, narrating the incident, said, “I got injured, there is muscle tear as well...I was hit by a car. It was overspeeding...We were all labourers...Two people got injured...I fell into a drain when the car hit me...”Another victim said, “We were returning from work. Guards told us that a bus was about to arrive around 4-5 pm, so they told me to wait for it...Meanwhile, the car appeared suddenly. I could not run to escape it...It was overspeeding. The car has been impounded...I received help shortly after. I was injured in the head, chest, hands and nose. My leg broke after the car ran over me...”

On Sunday, a Lamborghini crashed near the Sector 94 roundabout in Noida, injuring two people. The driver, identified as Deepak, was subsequently arrested, and the vehicle, owned by YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, was seized, according to police officials.

According to a police statement released earlier, “Two people were injured after being hit by a Lamborghini near the Sector 94 roundabout in the Sector-126 police station area. The car was registered in the name of Mridul and was being driven by Deepak."The driver, Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, has been arrested, and the car has been taken into custody. Sector-126 police station has registered a case, and further legal action is being taken,” the statement added.



