Lambda variant: What is the new strain of COVID-19, which is deadlier than Delta, detected in the UK

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently announced the 'Lambda' variant of COVID-19 as a 'variant of concern'. In its weekly bulletin from June 2021, WHO had mentioned that "Lambda has been associated with substantive rates of community transmission in multiple countries, with rising prevalence over time concurrent with increased COVID-19 incidence".

Known to scientists as C.37, the Lambda variant was first recognised in Peru and has been detected in samples dating back to as early as December 2020.

Currently, it is one of the most dominant variants in the South American country as it accounts for more than 80% of new cases.

The WHO bulletin said, "Lambda carries a number of mutations with suspected phenotypic implications, such as a potential increased transmissibility or possible increased resistance to neutralizing antibodies."

WHO also said that the Lambda variant's "elevated prevalence" has been noted particularly in South America in countries such as Chile (31 percent overall prevalence among submitted sequences 7 since first detected in this location to date), Peru (9 percent), Ecuador (8 percent), and Argentina (3 percent).

Lambda Variant: What does WHO recommend?

"Virus evolution continues to be expected, and the more SARS-CoV-2 circulates, the more opportunities it has to evolve. Reducing transmission through established and proven disease control methods such as those outlined in the COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, as well as avoiding introductions into animal populations, are fundamental to and crucial aspects of the global strategy to reduce the occurrence of mutations that have negative public health implications," WHO said.