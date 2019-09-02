Headlines

Lalu Yadav's health deteriorates, only 37% kidney functional

Dr PK Jha says that Lalu is also suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, kidney and other ailments

Latest News

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Sep 02, 2019, 06:40 AM IST

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav has suffered serious kidney damage. It is to be noted that Lalu is currently admitted at a hospital in Jharkhand's Ranchi and he is serving a 14-year jail term after being convicted in the fodder scam case.

"Lalu Yadav's kidney is working only 37% and upto 63 % has been damaged. His condition is unstable for last one week," said Dr PK Jha. Jha is treating the former Bihar CM at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi.

"Lalu Yadav had developed a small boil which later turned big. It has been operated on. Infection was also detected during treatment of the boil. He is being administered antibiotic medicine which has also reduced the kidney functioning," added the doctor.

Jha said that Lalu is also suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, kidney and other ailments.

Though Lalu Yadav is facing serious health issues he is still worried about the future of Grand Alliance in Bihar. He held talks with Tejashwi over this matter and directed him to contest the upcoming assembly election in Jharkhand in coalition with Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

