Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya drops BOMBSHELL allegations day after disowning family: 'Cursed me..., dirty kidney for election ticket...'

In a fresh new bombshell allegation, Rohini Acharya has revealed that she was cursed that she has given 'dirty Kidney' to his father for his transplant. Rohini Acharya donated her kidney to her father,Lalu Yadav, in 2022. She also added that she did not took permission from his husband and in-laws, but did to save her father. Now her family members are accusing her for doing this for a election ticket and crore of rupees.

In an emotional post on X, she said, 'Yesterday, I was cursed at and told that I am dirty, and that I got my father to have my dirty kidney transplanted into him, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in... To all the daughters and sisters who are married, I will say that when there's a son or brother in your maternal home, never, ever save your god-like father; instead, tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his own kidney or that of one of his Haryanvi friends transplanted..."

"All sisters and daughters should look after their own homes and families, take care of their children and their in-laws' household without caring for their parents, think only about themselves... For me, it became a huge sin that I didn't look after my family, my three children, didn't take permission from my husband or my in-laws when donating the kidney... I did what I did to save my god, my father, and today it's been called dirty... May none of you ever make a mistake like mine, may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini,' she added.

Rohini Acharya quits politics, disowns family

Rohini Acharya announced her intention to "quit" politics and "disown" her family, taking all "blame" for the party's poor performance in the polls on Saturday. On X, shewrote, 'I am quitting politics and I am disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do, and I am taking all the blame.'