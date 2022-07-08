Lalu Yadav Health Update: 'Father's body not locked, unable to eat himself,' says younger son Tej Pratap

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav - File Photo

The health condition of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at Delhi’s AIIMS, its same as before, said his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday, adding that his father will will recover gradually.

“His (Lalu Prasad Yadav’s) health will improve gradually. As of now, his condition is same as before. The entire team of doctors is working hard. We are are praying for him so that he gets better soon,” Tej Pratap said.

“His self-confidence is very high. Two fingers of his hands and legs were fractured. He also suffered injury on waist. It takes time for bones to heal. His body is not blocked. He is not able to eat himself, he is being fed,” he said, adding that Lalu Yadav will be taken to Singapore for advanced treatment only once his condition becomes stable.

The RJD president had a fall at his home earlier this week in which he fractured his shoulder and injured his legs and hands. After being admitted to a local hospital’s ICU, be was taken to Delhi’s AIIMS by air ambulance.

On Thursday morning, Lalu’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav said that his father’s health was improving steadily. He also thanked the well-wishers and supporters for their wishes.

The 74-year-old former Bihar chief minister was accompanied by a team of doctors and his eldest daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP who is also an MBBS. His wife Rabri Devi and younger son Tejashwi Yadav had reached Delhi earlier on Wednesday to oversee the arrangements.