Lalu Yadav breaks silence after daughter Rohini Acharya’s public comments: ‘Internal dispute will be...'

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya announced her exit from politics on Saturday and declared that she was 'disowning' her family.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 09:14 PM IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has broken the silence on the family's internal tussle, urging people and party workers to focus on party unity and improving the party’s performance, and not the internal tussle within the party’s first family.

Addressing the party leaders at a crucial review meeting on Monday, he said, "The internal dispute will be resolved by the internal people, so you need not worry.” His statement helped calm any concerns about internal divisions and reaffirmed his position as the central figure maintaining party unity.

Prasad’s remarks come against the backdrop of his daughter Rohini Acharya’s public outburst on social media. The RJD chief's daughter announced her exit from politics on Saturday and declared that she was 'disowning' her family. 

Why Rohini quit politics

The 46-year-old has attributed her decision to RJD Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, an aide to Tejashwi Yadav. This comes after RJD ended up with just 25 seats in the state elections. It was the party’s worst electoral performance in the Bihar polls in a decade.

Tejashwi will continue as Bihar LoP

RJD held a review meeting on Monday to assess its performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. During the meeting, Lalu made a decisive announcement -- Tejashwi Yadav will continue as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. This decision puts an end to speculation surrounding Tejashwi's future role and confirms that the party will chart its political course under his leadership.

READ | What is the extradition agreement between India and Bangladesh as Dhaka urges New Delhi to hand over Sheikh Hasina?

The RJD has now directed all its MLAs to play a strong and assertive role in the Assembly. With the leadership question settled, the party plans to move past the disappointment of the election results. Under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership, the RJD will focus on addressing organisational shortcomings and preparing for future political challenges, with a renewed emphasis on public issues.

(With inputs from IANS)

