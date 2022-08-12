Revealed: Lalu Prasad Yadav's reaction when Tejashwi Yadav told him he was marrying a Christian

Tejashwi Yadav, Rachel Godinho's marriage

Bihar's newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, is a happily married man. He married his girlfriend Rachel Godinho aka Rajshri Yadav last year in a simple ceremony in the national capital. In an interview, Yadav revealed how he broke the news that he wanted to marry a Christian woman to his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav told NDTV that he told his father that he was dating Rachel who is a Christian by faith.

"It's OK. No problem'," Lalu Yadav, one of the most charismatic leaders in Bihar politics, replied.

Tejashwi described Rachel as the perfect partner. He said he had been seeking partnership and understanding in a marriage that he received from Rachel.

He said people should also know this side of his father.

He said Lalu Yadav is a modern man. He said there is a certain perception about him that isn't true.

"There's been a perception about my father, our family, about Bihar. But things haven't been like that," he said, "My dad has always given the freedom to my sisters. He would keep them at the forefront."

Elaborating on why Rachel's name was changed to Rajshri, he said it was done as it would be easier to pronounce for the people of Bihar.