Lalu Prasad Yadav returns to Bihar after nearly 4 years; son Tej Pratap gets angry for THIS reason

Bihar's former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to his home, Patna on Sunday after three years and six months, after the end of his prison term in fodder scam cases. The RJD president was incarcerated in December 2017. However, he returned from Delhi's AIIMS hospital, where he was recuperating after falling sick in April this year.

Lalu Prasad was accompanied by his wife Rabri Devi and eldest daughter Misa Bharti, with whom the former Bihar CM had been putting up in Delhi at her residence after being released from jail.

The RJD president was welcomed at the airport by son Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav while a huge crowd of supporters had gathered outside Rabri Devi's residence for a glance of Lalu Prasad.

Amidst this, reports say that Tej Pratap was upset as he had requested Lalu Prasad to visit his house but it did not happen. The RJD president was stopped from visiting Tej Pratap's resident by state RJD chief Jagadanand Singh and MLC Sunil Singh, he alleged.

On the work front, the former Bihar CM is reportedly keen to return to active politics as he has made his intentions clear to campaign for October 30 by-polls to Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seats for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).