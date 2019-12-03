Lalu Prasad Yadav re-elected as RJD president for 11th consecutive term

Yadav was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment in the fodder scam case.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was re-elected unopposed as the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the 11th consecutive time on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lalu's sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav had filed the nomination on behalf of their father. With no one contesting his position, Yadav was elected as the president of the party unopposed.

With the re-election, Lalu Yadav has set a record for holding the post for the 11th consecutive time.

The nomination for the post of national president was filed in four sets. On Tuesday, the nomination time for the post was fixed from 11:30 am to 2 pm. By 2 pm, the nomination was made on behalf of Lalu Prasad as the only candidate.

Scrutiny of nomination and withdrawal of nomination was from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. After 4:30 pm, Prasad's nomination was accepted after scrutiny.

41 leaders of the party, including Rabdi Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, became the proposers to nominate Lalu Prasad as national president. On December 10, a meeting of the National Council has been called on behalf of the party in Patna's Bapu Auditorium, in which Lalu Prasad will be duly elected and a certificate will be given to him.

Significantly, the tenure of the party president is for three years. But in view of the next year's assembly elections, the party has already elected the national president a year earlier, so that the party can fight elections firmly under the leadership of Lalu Prasad.

Yadav is currently serving a prison sentence after being convicted in multi-crore fodder scam cases. The fodder scam cases are related to fraudulent withdrawal of over Rs 900 crore by the animal husbandry department when Prasad was the chief minister of undivided Bihar in the 1990s.

Yadav was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment in the fodder scam case, last year. He was also fined Rs 60 Lakh in the case.