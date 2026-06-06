Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi return security cover after Bihar government downgrades Z-plus protection

Former Bihar CMs Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi returned their new security cover after the state government downgraded their Z-plus protection.

Former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi returned their new security detail on Saturday after the state government downgraded their protection. The decision comes following the withdrawal of their Z-plus security cover, which had been reassessed as part of a broader review of VIP protection in Bihar.

Security downgrade sparks strong reaction

The Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) had assigned two to eight house guards, along with two bodyguards from the Patna District Force, a pilot, and a bulletproof car as part of the new security arrangement. However, the senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders asked the personnel to leave their 10 Circular Road residence in Patna.

Some party supporters were also seen outside the residence carrying sticks, underscoring the tense atmosphere. Their son, Tejashwi Yadav, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, similarly returned his Y-category security cover.

Family voices concerns

Lalu and Rabri’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, said the move to reduce security seemed motivated by 'malicious intent' to endanger the family. She added that there was no purpose in keeping a “mere facade of security” after such a reduction, prompting Rabri Devi to ask the personnel to leave.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav suggested that other party leaders may also follow suit and return their security arrangements in solidarity. Additionally, Tej Pratap Yadav, chief of the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) and elder son of Lalu Yadav, had his Y-category security cover withdrawn recently.

Government allots bungalow to minister

The controversy coincides with a recent government order directing Rabri Devi to vacate the 10 Circular Road government bungalow, which she has occupied for years. The Building Construction Department, in an order dated May 27, allotted the residence to Nand Kishor Ram, Bihar’s Minister for Dairy and Fisheries.

Rabri Devi, who was away on vacation when the order was issued, has refused to leave the premises. 'I can see Samrat Choudhary is quite excited upon becoming the chief minister. Let his government evict me by force. I am not going to vacate the house,' she told reporters at Patna airport after returning from Delhi.

Political fallout

The development adds to rising tensions in Bihar politics, reflecting the RJD leadership’s frustration with recent administrative changes. The symbolic return of security cover by senior party leaders signals a potential intensification of opposition activity against the current state government, with more actions likely in the coming days.