"Kaleja wale aadmi hain", said RJD leader and former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav about his father Lalu Prasad Yadav. But why?

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was taken to Paras Hospital on Wednesday after his health deteriorated. He is expected to leave for AIIMS Delhi soon for further treatment.

Dr Prakash Sinha, Head of Pulmonary Medicine at Paras Hospital, said, "He also had a fever and has been given medication for that. When he arrived, he was a little low, but soon he started responding to the treatments and became alert... He talked to everyone. He has to go to Delhi today."

Meanwhile, RJD leader and Lalu Yadav's son, Tejashwi Yadav, assured that his father is stable and will soon be taken to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment.

"He is normal at present, he will be taken to the Delhi AIIMS soon for further treatment... 'Lalu Yadav kaleja wale admi hain'... Soon, he will be fit and fine," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Further details are awaited.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI