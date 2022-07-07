Lalu Prasad Yadav health update: No movement in body, muscles ‘locked’, says son Tejashwi Yadav

File photo

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav have been admitted to a hospital, with no significant improvements in his conditions, as per news reports. Now, statements from Tejashwi Yadav show that there is no movement in the RJD chief’s body.

According to a statement issued by RJD leader and Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav, there is little to no movement in the hospitalised politician’s body, and his muscles and joints are “locked”. The family is still hopeful for his recovery and is by his side in the hospital.

As per PTI reports, Tejashwi Yadav said, “He has a fracture in three places after the fall. Complications increased after the fall as his body got locked, he is unable to move much.” The RJD chief was admitted to the hospital a few days back after falling from the stairs of Rabri Devi’s residence in Bihar.

On Wednesday night, Lalu Prasad Yadav was airlifted from Bihar to Delhi and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where top doctors were assigned for his treatment. Till now, no reports of improvement in his condition have come forward.

"The doctors of AIIMS know the medical history of Lalu Ji. Hence, we have admitted him here. His health is improving. As he fell from the stairs, his body movement is minimal at the moment," said Tejashwi Yadav, as per IANS reports.

Lalu Yadav’s wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi said, as per IANS reports: "He is recovering from the illness. Pray for him. He will return home very soon." Earlier, Lalu Yadav was seeking permission from the court to travel to Singapore for a kidney transplant, indicating that his health was deteriorating.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday called on RJD president Lalu Prasad and enquired about the health of the septuagenarian, who has been admitted to a private hospital's ICU in Bihar, and also spoke with a team of doctors treating the RJD chief, in presence of his sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi.

(With inputs from agencies)

