Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has sharply reacted to his sister Rohini Acharya's sensational allegations against the family. Tej Pratap, the elder brother of Tejashwi Yadav, said he was hurt by what happened with his sister. On Saturday, a day after Bihar election results were declared, Acharya announced her decision to quit politics and to sever ties with her family. Just months ago, Lalu Yadav had removed Tej Pratap from his Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as well as the family over a personal controversy.

In a post on social media, Tej Pratap wrote: "I tolerated what happened to me. But the insult inflicted on my sister is unbearable under any circumstance." He further said that the people of Bihar will not forgive those who attack his family. Acharya left for Singapore on Saturday after accusing her family of harassment and physical abuse. "This fight is not about any party—it is about the honor of a family, the dignity of a daughter, and the self-respect of Bihar," Tej Pratap said in his post.

In her statements, Acharya has named RJD Member of Parliament Sanjay Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav's longtime friend Rameez Khan as responsible for the rift in the family. Acharya had grabbed headlines in 2022 after donating a kidney to her father Lalu. In one of her online posts over the weekend, she said her family has accused her of buying an election ticket in exchange for a "dirty kidney." This marks the latest episode in the Yadav family feud months after Lalu removed Tej Pratap from the party and the family after the latter said on social media that he was "in a relationship." Tej Pratap later claimed that his account had been hacked.