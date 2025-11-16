Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'
'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens
Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update
NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani calls for boycott of Starbucks due to..., says, 'No contract, No coffee'
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal says ‘gravity may speed up ageing’, calling it a hidden factor reducing lifespan
After Bihar election victory, NDA finalises power-sharing deal: Which party gets what?
Massive Gen Z protest in Mexico against president Sheinbaum over assassination of..., clashes erupt between hooded protestors, police; several arrested
'Yuvraj, wife left me': Yograj Singh opens up on loneliness, says he's ready to die
Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya drops BOMBSHELL allegations day after disowning family: 'Cursed me..., dirty kidney for election ticket...'
Delhi Blast: Who is Dr Priyanka Sharma? Haryana woman doctor linked to 'white collar' terror module detained in J-K
INDIA
Rohini Acharya left for Singapore on Saturday after accusing her family of harassment and physical abuse. "This fight is not about any party—it is about the honor of a family, the dignity of a daughter, and the self-respect of Bihar," Tej Pratap said in his post.
Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has sharply reacted to his sister Rohini Acharya's sensational allegations against the family. Tej Pratap, the elder brother of Tejashwi Yadav, said he was hurt by what happened with his sister. On Saturday, a day after Bihar election results were declared, Acharya announced her decision to quit politics and to sever ties with her family. Just months ago, Lalu Yadav had removed Tej Pratap from his Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as well as the family over a personal controversy.
In a post on social media, Tej Pratap wrote: "I tolerated what happened to me. But the insult inflicted on my sister is unbearable under any circumstance." He further said that the people of Bihar will not forgive those who attack his family. Acharya left for Singapore on Saturday after accusing her family of harassment and physical abuse. "This fight is not about any party—it is about the honor of a family, the dignity of a daughter, and the self-respect of Bihar," Tej Pratap said in his post.
In her statements, Acharya has named RJD Member of Parliament Sanjay Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav's longtime friend Rameez Khan as responsible for the rift in the family. Acharya had grabbed headlines in 2022 after donating a kidney to her father Lalu. In one of her online posts over the weekend, she said her family has accused her of buying an election ticket in exchange for a "dirty kidney." This marks the latest episode in the Yadav family feud months after Lalu removed Tej Pratap from the party and the family after the latter said on social media that he was "in a relationship." Tej Pratap later claimed that his account had been hacked.