FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens

Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update

NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani calls for boycott of Starbucks due to..., says, 'No contract, No coffee'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal says ‘gravity may speed up ageing’, calling it a hidden factor reducing lifespan

After Bihar election victory, NDA finalises power-sharing deal: Which party gets what?

Massive Gen Z protest in Mexico against president Sheinbaum over assassination of..., clashes erupt between hooded protestors, police; several arrested

'Yuvraj, wife left me': Yograj Singh opens up on loneliness, says he's ready to die

Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya drops BOMBSHELL allegations day after disowning family: 'Cursed me..., dirty kidney for election ticket...'

Delhi Blast: Who is Dr Priyanka Sharma? Haryana woman doctor linked to 'white collar' terror module detained in J-K

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

Tej Pratap reacts to sister Rohini's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens

'Boycott Varanasi': Rajamouli's old tweet 'I never liked Rama' goes viral

Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update

Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major upda

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned

IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by South Africa after being bundled out for 93 in 4th innings

IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by SA after being bundled out for 93

HomeIndia

INDIA

Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

Rohini Acharya left for Singapore on Saturday after accusing her family of harassment and physical abuse. "This fight is not about any party—it is about the honor of a family, the dignity of a daughter, and the self-respect of Bihar," Tej Pratap said in his post.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 05:20 PM IST

Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'
Tej Pratap Yadav with brother Tejashwi Yadav.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, has sharply reacted to his sister Rohini Acharya's sensational allegations against the family. Tej Pratap, the elder brother of Tejashwi Yadav, said he was hurt by what happened with his sister. On Saturday, a day after Bihar election results were declared, Acharya announced her decision to quit politics and to sever ties with her family. Just months ago, Lalu Yadav had removed Tej Pratap from his Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as well as the family over a personal controversy.

In a post on social media, Tej Pratap wrote: "I tolerated what happened to me. But the insult inflicted on my sister is unbearable under any circumstance." He further said that the people of Bihar will not forgive those who attack his family. Acharya left for Singapore on Saturday after accusing her family of harassment and physical abuse. "This fight is not about any party—it is about the honor of a family, the dignity of a daughter, and the self-respect of Bihar," Tej Pratap said in his post.

In her statements, Acharya has named RJD Member of Parliament Sanjay Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav's longtime friend Rameez Khan as responsible for the rift in the family. Acharya had grabbed headlines in 2022 after donating a kidney to her father Lalu. In one of her online posts over the weekend, she said her family has accused her of buying an election ticket in exchange for a "dirty kidney." This marks the latest episode in the Yadav family feud months after Lalu removed Tej Pratap from the party and the family after the latter said on social media that he was "in a relationship." Tej Pratap later claimed that his account had been hacked.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens
'Boycott Varanasi': Rajamouli's old tweet 'I never liked Rama' goes viral
Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update
Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major upda
NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani calls for boycott of Starbucks due to..., says, 'No contract, No coffee'
Why NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani calls for boycott of Starbucks?
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal says ‘gravity may speed up ageing’, calling it a hidden factor reducing lifespan
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal says ‘gravity may speed up ageing’, calling it a hidd
After Bihar election victory, NDA finalises power-sharing deal: Which party gets what?
After Bihar poll win, NDA finalises power-sharing: Who may get what?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by South Africa after being bundled out for 93 in 4th innings
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by SA after being bundled out for 93
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable pics from 1st birthday
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable
Inside Shubhman Gill's house worth Rs 3,20,00,000: From modern interiors, elegant design to comfy spaces, minimal architecture - see pics
Inside Shubhman Gill's house worth Rs 3,20,00,000- Take a look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE