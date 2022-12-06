Search icon
Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya donates kidney to father: Social media is flooded with applauds

Rohini Acharya is being showered with love and respect for donating a kidney to father Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 05:11 PM IST

Rohini Acharya, the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is being praised for donating her kidney to save her father's life. Former Bihar chief minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav was fighting health issues for some time now and he was advised to get a kidney transplant earlier in the year. 

40-year-old Acharya decided to donate one of her kidneys to 74-year-old Yadav. Reports suggest that the transplant was successful and both Rohini and her father Lalu Prasad are now recovering.  Acharya's act of selflessness is winning hearts and even opposition leaders are applauding her.  

Giriraj Singh wrote on Twitter, "Beti ho to Rohini jaisi" (Let all daughters be like Rohini). He also added, "I'm proud of you. You have set an example for future generations".

Nishikant Dubey also tweeted praises for Rohini, and wrote in Hindi, "God did not give me a daughter, today seeing Rohini Acharya, I really feel like fighting God."

Along with politicians, many common people are also praising her act. 

 

 

 

 

 

