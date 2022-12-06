Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya donates kidney to father: Social media is flooded with applauds

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter showered with love for donating kidney to save father's life | Photo: Twitter

Rohini Acharya, the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is being praised for donating her kidney to save her father's life. Former Bihar chief minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav was fighting health issues for some time now and he was advised to get a kidney transplant earlier in the year.

40-year-old Acharya decided to donate one of her kidneys to 74-year-old Yadav. Reports suggest that the transplant was successful and both Rohini and her father Lalu Prasad are now recovering. Acharya's act of selflessness is winning hearts and even opposition leaders are applauding her.

Giriraj Singh wrote on Twitter, "Beti ho to Rohini jaisi" (Let all daughters be like Rohini). He also added, "I'm proud of you. You have set an example for future generations".

“बेटी हो तो रोहणी आचार्य जैसी” गर्व है आप पर… आप उदाहरण होंगी आने वाले पीढ़ियों के लिए । pic.twitter.com/jzg3CTSmht — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) December 5, 2022

Nishikant Dubey also tweeted praises for Rohini, and wrote in Hindi, "God did not give me a daughter, today seeing Rohini Acharya, I really feel like fighting God."

Along with politicians, many common people are also praising her act.

"Lalu ji's daughter Rohini Acharya gave a kidney to her father."



This is such a lovely thing, isn't it? In a society where people get sad when daughters are born, daughters prove to be lifeline for the father.



@RohiniAcharya2 ji, the whole country is proud of you today. pic.twitter.com/WpnmB9XogH — Er.Rakesh Tiwari (@Rakeshtiwari) December 5, 2022

हर पिता की चाहत होगी आप जैसी बेटी की दी…

Rohini Acharya pic.twitter.com/tqJrCNUgQn — Rahul Yadav (Follow Back) (@RahulKu29607411) December 5, 2022

Politics aside, What Rohini Acharya did for her father is #LaluPrasadYadav pic.twitter.com/kdXWWyL5eu — तरसेम कौर (@baat_aur_jzbaat) December 6, 2022