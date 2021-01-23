Lalu Prasad's health worsens, to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi

As a result of his worsening health, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will be taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for treatment on Saturday (January 23).

This follows a decision taken by the Board of doctors at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). The jail officials were informed about Yadav's deteriorating health and preparations to transfer him began soon after the officials gave it a go-ahead.

News18 quoted RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad as saying, "Lalu Prasad is having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we have decided to shift him to AIIMS- Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment."

Dr Prasad said that Lalu Prasad Yadav was slated to be shifted to the AIIMS today and that the authorities and his family were arranging an air ambulance for shifting him.

It is to be noted that the RJD chief has been undergoing treatment for a lung infection in Ranchi. He is serving a jail sentence after his conviction in the Bihar fodder scam case.

Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav told reporters on Friday (January 22), "We want better treatment for him, but it is for doctors to analyse what treatment can be provided here after all the test reports come. His situation is serious. I will meet the Chief Minister on Saturday."

His brother Tej Pratap and Yadav's wife Rabri Devi reached Ranchi on Friday evening as well.

Media reports quoted Tejashwi Yadav as saying, "My father is over 70 years of age and is suffering from diabetes, heart ailment and reduced kidney function. Due to his complaint of congestion in chest, we were worried about coronavirus. We have come to know that water might have entered his lungs, which is a cause of worry."