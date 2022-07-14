Search icon
'Just dating, not married': Lalit Modi issues clarification on relationship with Sushmita Sen after speculations surge

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are just dating, clarifies Modi's second tweet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 09:11 PM IST

Lalit Modi confirms dating Sushmita sen| Photo: Lalit Modi Instagram

After Business tycoon, Lalit Kumar Modi's Twitter post sparked belief among netizens of Modi and former miss universe Sushmita Sen's marriage. Modi took to Twitter again to clarify that the duo is just dating and are not yet married. He also hints at a marriage possibility in the near future with the renowned Bollywood actress. 

In the first tweet, Lalit Modi wrote-- "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

 

 

The tweet immediately caught the attention of the internet world and as netizens started wishing the couple believing they are married, Lalit Modi posted another tweet to clarify that the actress and he are just dating as of now and are not married yet. 

 


Read: Who is Lalit Modi, actor Sushmita Sen's new boyfriend?

