Earlier, Vanuatu PM directed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the passport issued to Lalit Modi.

Lalit Kumar Modi, former IPL chief, has been in the news for his citizenship and passport. Earlier on Monday, Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat directed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the passport issued to Modi, saying that the fugitive was attempting to avoid his extradition. However, hours after this, the 61-year-old shared pictures of him from the island nation, Vanuatu. Taking to X, he wrote, "Vanuatu a beautiful country. You must put on your bucket list. Away from all the pollution and noise. Truly heavenly country.” Check out his tweet here:

Vanuatu a beautiful country. You must put on your bucket list. Away from all the pollution and noise. Truly heavenly country. #vanuatu pic.twitter.com/GTBZmHnkuL — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) March 10, 2025

On March 7, Modi applied with the Indian high commission in London to surrender his Indian passport. He left India in 2010 and is said to have been living in London. Now, if Modi's request for cancellation of the Indian passport is accepted, then he may become an illegal alien in the UK as Vanuatu is also revoking his citizenship. The former IPL chief is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies in connection with allegations that he was involved in embezzlement of crores of rupees during his stint as the top boss of the IPL.

What did Vanuatu say?

As per an official media release by Vanuatu, its PM stated, “I have instructed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Lalit Modi following recent revelations in international media." "While all standard background checks, including Interpol screenings, conducted during his application showed no criminal convictions, I have been made aware in the past 24 hours that Interpol twice rejected Indian authorities' requests to issue an alert notice on Lalit Modi due to lack of substantive judicial evidence," the statement said.

The release also stated that the "Prime Minister emphasised that holding a Vanuatu passport is a privilege, not a right, and applicants must seek citizenship for legitimate reasons." People familiar with the matter said India sent a request to the government of Vanuatu to cancel Modi's passport along with certain details of his case.