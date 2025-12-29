Tripura student Anjel Chakma's murder case update: Police send team to Nepal to track down main suspect; Here's what we know so far
Drishyam 3: After Akshaye Khanna gets replaced by Jaideep Ahlawat, makers takes THIS big step, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran head to...
Unnao rape case update: SC asks Kuldeep Sengar to file response; key hearing developments in 8 points
Lalit Modi apologises to govt over 'biggest fugitives' viral video with Vijay Mallya, says, 'my statement....
Dhurandhar box office analysis: As Ranveer Singh-starrer earns over Rs 1000 crore, here's budget, star cast fees, total collection, film made ROI of 300% on...
Who is Bandu Andekar? Gangster accused of murder who filed nomination for Pune civic polls
India seeks USD 30 billion compensation from Mukesh Ambani led Reliance, BP in arbitration case due to..., tribunal’s verdict likely early next year
Genelia D’Souza turns heads in a minimal hand-painted Picchika saree worth Rs...
Who is Pintu Prasad? Man behind viral 'Kirish ka Gaana Sunega' trend, know how Hrithik Roshan's song changed his life
SHOCKING! Cigarette in MS Dhoni’s car? Salman Khan's birthday bash video goes viral
INDIA
Among India's top fugitives, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has now came out with “deepest apologies” to the Indian government over a video showing him partying with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in London went viral earlier.
Among India's top fugitives, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has now came out with “deepest apologies” to the Indian government over a video showing him partying with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in London went viral earlier. In a post on X, Modi furnished his apology, saying his statements were misunderstood and not intended to offend anyone.
He expressed regret for any offence caused and clarified that his statement was misunderstood and not intended as portrayed. He offered apologies to the Indian government, for which he said he has the “highest respect.”
“I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies,” Lality Modi said in his X post. Lalit Modi earlier posted photos and a video on social media, which showed him along with Vijay Mallya at Mallya's birthday celebrations. “Lalit Modi's ‘Glorious Evening’ For Vijay Mallya's 70th Birthday In London,” Lalit Modi said in a post on X.
Lalit Modi also posted a clip on Instagram in which he referred to himself and Mallya as “the two biggest fugitives of India”.The clip went viral and triggered sharp reactions on social media. “Let's break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend Vijay Mallya,” the post said. Both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya face cases related to alleged financial irregularities in India and have denied the charges against them.
After the viral video, the Ministry of External Affairs said the government remains fully committed to ensuring that fugitives wanted in India return to the country and face trial before the courts.