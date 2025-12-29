Lalit Modi apologises to govt over 'biggest fugitives' viral video with Vijay Mallya, says, 'my statement....

Among India's top fugitives, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has now came out with “deepest apologies” to the Indian government over a video showing him partying with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in London went viral earlier.

Among India's top fugitives, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has now came out with “deepest apologies” to the Indian government over a video showing him partying with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in London went viral earlier. In a post on X, Modi furnished his apology, saying his statements were misunderstood and not intended to offend anyone.

Lalit Modi appologises over viral video

He expressed regret for any offence caused and clarified that his statement was misunderstood and not intended as portrayed. He offered apologies to the Indian government, for which he said he has the “highest respect.”

“I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies,” Lality Modi said in his X post. Lalit Modi earlier posted photos and a video on social media, which showed him along with Vijay Mallya at Mallya's birthday celebrations. “Lalit Modi's ‘Glorious Evening’ For Vijay Mallya's 70th Birthday In London,” Lalit Modi said in a post on X.

Lalit Modi also posted a clip on Instagram in which he referred to himself and Mallya as “the two biggest fugitives of India”.The clip went viral and triggered sharp reactions on social media. “Let's break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend Vijay Mallya,” the post said. Both Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya face cases related to alleged financial irregularities in India and have denied the charges against them.

After the viral video, the Ministry of External Affairs said the government remains fully committed to ensuring that fugitives wanted in India return to the country and face trial before the courts.