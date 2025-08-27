Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 LIVE Streaming: Darshan of iconic Mumbai Ganpati is here!

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Today on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai’s iconic Ganpati, offers LIVE darshan to devotees worldwide, blending devotion, tradition, and blessings.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most awaited festivals in India. Devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and pandals, offering prayers, sweets, and songs of devotion. Among the thousands of pandals set up during this festive season, the Lalbaugcha Raja of Mumbai remains the most iconic of all. Known as the King of Lalbaug, this Ganpati draws millions of devotees from all over the world. 

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 LIVE Darshan

For those living outside Mumbai or unable to travel to the pandal, the organisers ensure that no one misses out on the divine blessings. This year too, Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 LIVE streaming will allow devotees to witness a glimpse of Bappa from anywhere in the world.

Lalbaugcha Raja 

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal was established in 1934, and since then, it has been organising the grand Ganeshotsav. The majestic idol, its intricate decorations, and the spiritual aura around it make Lalbaugcha Raja a must-visit during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Each year, the idol is designed with unique detailing, leaving devotees in awe. Followers believe that Lalbaugcha Raja is a wish-fulfilling Ganpati, and countless people come here with their heartfelt prayers and hopes.

Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Ganeshotsav, is celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Ganesha. This is a 10-day festival, beginning on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month (Chaturthi) and ending on Anant Chaturdashi, when Ganpati visarjan takes place. It is believed that after immersion, Lord Ganesha returns to Mount Kailash to be with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
