Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: What makes Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati idol so special? History, faith and devotion explained

The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 reveals a majestic idol. Rooted in history and faith, this wish-fulfilling Ganpati remains Mumbai’s most beloved and iconic deity.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 01:05 PM IST

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: What makes Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati idol so special? History, faith and devotion explained
The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 has been unveiled, marking the grand beginning of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across Maharashtra. Every year, lakhs of devotees eagerly await the darshan of this majestic idol, affectionately known as the 'Navsacha Ganpati,' or the wish-fulfilling Ganpati of Mumbai. This year, Lalbaugcha Raja is adorned with intricate ornaments, a dazzling crown, and vibrant garlands.

The rich history of Lalbaugcha Raja

The Lalbaugcha Raja's origins date back to Mumbai's industrial era in the early 1900s, when Lalbaug was known as 'the village of mills' with over 100 textile mills. After the industry declined in the 1930s, leaving thousands jobless, the community turned to Lord Ganesha for solace. Fortunately, they were granted land, now known as Lalbaug market. To pay gratitude, the community dedicated a piece of land to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. This marks the beginning of the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal and the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol.

READ MORE: Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

The idol’s unique creation

Lalbaugcha Raja idol is crafted with devotion, largely by volunteers and artisans from the Kambli family, who have been associated with it for over eight decades. Every detail, from the ornaments to the idol’s posture, represents a collective faith and tradition.

For devotees, Lalbaugcha Raja is more than an idol; it is a symbol of faith. Each year, millions stand in queues, sometimes waiting more than 40 hours, to catch a glimpse of the beloved deity. The idol is believed to fulfil wishes, and many devotees return year after year to offer thanks to Lord Ganesh.

A symbol of Mumbai’s spirit

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, the streets of Lalbaug come alive with vibrant decorations, devotional songs, and an atmosphere filled with spiritual energy. The grand celebrations each year signal not just the start of a festival but also the coming together of communities. 

