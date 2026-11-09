Lal Krishna Advani Turns 100: Know about his net worth and source of income

LK Advani entered his 100th year with a declared net worth of about Rs 7.59 crore, a simple life built on service, not riches.

Lal Krishna Advani has entered his 100th year, and his life still tells a simple story of duty over wealth. Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Advani turned 99 on Sunday and stepped into his 100th year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited him at home and wrote a tribute calling his contribution to India everlasting. Modi recalled how Partition in 1947 forced a young Advani to leave his home in Sindh, yet he rebuilt his life without bitterness.

What is Advani's net worth?

According to his official election affidavit, Advani's declared net worth is approximately Rs 7.59 crore. It is slightly higher, at about Rs 8.35 crore, according to some internet profiles. The USD 1.8 billion statements that went viral are untrue. There were no significant liabilities listed in his affidavit and his entire reported assets were Rs 7.59 crore. His family's assets rose from Rs 3.5 crore in 2009 to over Rs 7 crore, according to his 2014 affidavit.

Where does his wealth come from?

Instead of luxury or company assets, the majority of his money is in residences. His movable assets, which include cash, bank deposits, and jointly owned jewellery, total about Rs 2.02 crore. He has about Rs 5.57 crore in real estate. This includes a home in Gandhinagar and two apartments in Gurgaon. According to the affidavit, his wife had Rs 67.13 lakh in bank savings, while he had Rs 97.23 lakh. He and his wife owned jewellery valued at ₹40 lakh, but he had only Rs 25,000 in cash. He didn't own any cars and had no debts.

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A life beyond money

For Modi, Advani's real wealth is his work: building the Jana Sangh and BJP, serving as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, standing up during the Emergency, and leading the 1990 Rath Yatra. Honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 2024, his story at 99 is not about riches, but about a man who lost everything in Partition and still served the nation simply for decades.