Lal Bahadur Shastri's 117th birth anniversary: PM Modi pays tribute to the former prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, he wrote in Hindi, "Tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his birth anniversary. His life based on values ​​and principles will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen.."

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। मूल्यों और सिद्धांतों पर आधारित उनका जीवन देशवासियों के लिए हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021

PM Modi also paid floral tribute to the former prime minister at Vijay Ghat.

Delhi | PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/Izl0U3ppt7 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Born on October 2, 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri became the second Prime Minister of India from 1964 till 1966. He earlier was also in key positions in the first Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

Shastri, who was seen as a secularist, was a key figure during India's independent movement along with Mahatma Gandhi. Shastri is also famously known for his slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.' He had led India in the war against Pakistan in 1965.

One of his quotes is, "India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable."