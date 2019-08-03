Lakshman Jhula: Uttarakhand Government sanctions Rs 3 crore to construct new bridge

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday sanctioned over Rs 3 crore for construction for a new bridge in place of Lakshman Jhula.

The iconic Lakshman Jhula across the Ganges in Rishikesh was closed on July 12 by local administration after an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) report said that the bridge was not fit for use.

The fund will be used to construct the upstream side of the bridge. "Departmental officials carried out a site selection exercise and found the location fit to construct a 150-meter long bridge," an official communique said.

All formalities for constructing the bridge has been completed, it said.

It said that the Laxman Jhula will be kept as a heritage after completing the retrofitting work on the bridge.