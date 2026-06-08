Lakshadweep set to end its 47-year liquor ban? Know the truth behind the policy shift

In a major policy shift, Lakshadweep is set to end its 47-year-old alcohol prohibition by introducing a regulated framework for liquor sales with an aim to boost tourism and generate revenue for the Union Territory.

Lakshadweep, which is a Muslim-majority Union Territory, is set to allow the regulated sale of alcohol, lifting the 47-year-old complete ban. The Centre has repealed the 1979 Lakshadweep Prohibition Regulation Act with the Lakshadweep Excise Regulation, 2026, to enact a new framework to permit the import, sale and consumption of alcohol to boost tourism and revenue of the UT.

After a Gazette notification was issued on June 5, the decades-old prohibition law was repealed, with the order stating that it "shall come into force on such date as the Administrator may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint".

Alcohol to remain heavily taxed despite policy shift

Despite the policy shift in the Union Territory, alcohol will be heavily taxed as the administration has imposed excise duties of 400 percent on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and imported spirits, 200 percent on beer, and 80 percent on wine.

For those unversed, Delhi levies a 25 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on IMFL, beer, wine and imported liquor. Meanwhile, the sale of liquor to persons below 21 years of age will be prohibited.

Why was alcohol banned in Lakshadweep in first place?

Liquor was banned in Lakshadweep as the Union Territory has around 97 percent of its population as Muslims. The Alcohol ban was first introduced in 1979, considering the religious composition of the Islands, as consumption of liquor is prohibited in Islam. Until now, Lakshadweep was among the only few states and UTs in India that are dry states, meaning alcohol is strictly banned.

However, the ban on alcohol was not absolute in Lakshadweep as it was still available for tourists and government officials under limited exemptions, particularly at resorts on Kavaratti and Bangaram Island.