Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency is the lone seat from the union territory. There are around 39 islands in this Lakshadweep located at the Arabian Sea. Congress has traditionally enjoyed a solid hold in this constituency.

Much of it is owing to Lakshadweep political stalwart PM Sayeed who has won all the elections between 1967 to 1999. While he once won as an independent and another time from INC(Urs), rest of his victories were all for Congress. His streak was broken in 2004, when JD(U) candidate won by 71 votes. His son MH Sayeed won in 2009 to become the youngest member of the Lok Sabha. However he lost in 2014, when NCP candidate emerged victorious. Sayeed is again in contention this time around and he will be fighting against incumbent Mohammed Faizal PP.

Although a Lok Sabha seat, Lakshwadeep has less than a lakh voters. So the contest is likely to be tight between NCP and Congress, who are in alliance in Maharashtra. Lakshadweep goes to polls on April 11.