Lakhs withdrawn fraudulently from bank accounts of Ram Mandir trust, case registered

Ayodhya: Unknown fraudsters have withdrawn a huge amount of money from the bank accounts of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the body that has been tasked with the construction on Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

As per sources, the money was withdrawn fraudulently using forged cheques. An FIR has been registered at the Ayodhya Police station against an unidentified person in the matter.

The money was withdrawn from two banks in Lucknow. It is learnt that General Secretary of the Trust Champat Rai was informed about the withdrawal by phone after the fraudster tried to withdraw money for the third time.

Meanwhile, the proposed airport in Ayodhya will be named after Lord Ram and have an international status.

News agency IANS cited official sources saying that the Yogi Adityanath government has set the December 2021 deadline for completion of the airport.

"The government believes that there will be a huge tourist traffic -- both domestic and international -- in Ayodhya when the construction of grand Ram temple is completed. The airport will further facilitate this," IANS quoted an official spokesman as saying.

The spokesman said that a proposal for granting international status to the airport will soon be prepared and forwarded to the concerned authorities.