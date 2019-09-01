Headlines

India

'Lakhs of people left as foreigners in their own country': Prashant Kishor finds faults with 'botched up' Assam NRC

Prashant Kishor on Sunday criticised the "botched up" NRC exercise as it has left "lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 05:02 PM IST

NDA ally Janata Dal (United) which rules Bihar in partnership with the BJP has found faults with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) Assam which has excluded over 19 lakh residents of the state. 

Terming the exercise "botched up," JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor on Sunday criticised the NRC as it has left "lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country."

Stating that the exercise was misunderstood as a solution for a 'complex issue related to national security,' the poll strategist said the NRC was implemented without paying attention to strategic and systemic challenges.

"A botched up NRC leaves lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country! Such is the price people pay when political posturing and rhetoric is misunderstood as a solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic and systemic challenges," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Kishor's words are in line with that of his party which has opposed the exclusion of over 19 lakh people from the NRC in Assam, most of them are Muslims.

JD(U) General Secretary and spokesperson Pavan Verma said there are genuine people who did not make it to the list, while those who have illegally immigrated are included in it.

"The travesty of justice of great magnitude is happening in Assam over the NRC. Without questioning the motivation of exercise, the manner in which it was done has led to a great deal of injustice, confusion and neglect of human rights," Verma was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Over 19 lakh have been excluded. What are you going to do with them? Will you put them in the detention centre?" Verma asked.

The JD(U) is not the only party criticising the final NRC list with even the ruling BJP expressing dissatisfaction as it has excluded less people that what was expected by the party. The opposition Congress, on the other hand, has slammed the exercise as faulty for leaving too many genuine citizens out of the list. 

The final list of NRC in Assam was published on August 31 which has excluded a little over 19 lakh people from the list. At least, three crore people have been found eligible for inclusion in the final list.

Those who have been left out can appeal before the Foreigners' Tribunals within 120 days. 

(With ANI inputs)

