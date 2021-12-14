Lakhimpur violence was a pre-planned conspiracy, claims SIT

In a major revelation in the violence case in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh, the Special Investigation Team formed to probe the incident has said that it was a well-planned conspiracy and not an accident. As per the SIT report, this is a case related to a well thought out conspiracy to murder. It may be noted that in the Lakhimpur violence case, the section of an accident has been removed and other sections have been imposed including sections 120B, 307, 34 and 326 of IPC. On October 3, as many as eight people were killed in violence at Tikunia in Lakhimpur.

Ashish Mishra, son of Ajay Mishra Teni, Minister of State for Home Affairs, is an accused in the Lakhimpur violence and he is currently in jail. He was arrested by the police after interrogation. On the other hand, Ajay Mishra Teni had claimed that his son Ashish Mishra was not present at the time of the incident and was far away from the scene.

Significantly, both the SIT and the commission of the UP government are currently investigating the Lakhimpur violence case. The final reports of both are yet to come. An application has been given on behalf of the SIT in the CJM court, in which it has been asked to change the sections because this violence was carried out with the intention of killing in a planned manner. There will be more clarity on the whole situation after the complete report is submitted in the court.

Notably, there has been a lot of politics regarding the Lakhimpur violence. The opposition is still demanding the resignation of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni. The Lakhimpur violence case had reached the Supreme Court and the UP government also had to file an affidavit in this case.

It is also worth noting that there are two sides to the Lakhimpur violence. One case is of farmer protesters attacking BJP workers and the other case is of the farmer agitators being crushed by a jeep. The investigation of both cases is underway. The driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra was also killed in the Lakhimpur violence.