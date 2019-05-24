Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Assam: BJP's Pradan Baruah trounces Cong's Anil Borgohain

Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Election Results:

BJP's Pradan Baruah wins with a margin of over 3.5 lakh votes, in what seems to be a cakewalk against Congress' Anil Borgohain.

Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency profile:

Lakhimpur, situated in North-East Assam is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituency of the state. Lakhimpur which is in the border of Arunachal Pradesh is likely to witness a tight contest between Congress and BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election on April 11.

Traditionally, a Congress stronghold, Lakhimpur has shifted allegiance in the recent elections. In 2014, Sarbananda Sonowal won from this seat and became a Minister in the Modi government. Later, he resigned from the seat when Sonowal became the CM of Assam. In the 2016 by-election, Pradan Baruah of BJP won comfortably by over 1.90 lakh votes. However, Sonowal had won by an imposing margin of 2.90 lakh votes.

This time BJP has re-nominated Baruah from this constituency and he will be up against Anil Borgohain of Congress. Borgohain's challenge is to get the Congress machinery to work seamlessly from him in a constituency where there is some discomfort with his candidature. AIUDF not fielding ticket has implied Congress will get lion's share of the minority vote. However, CPI(M) and CPI, are contesting from this seat. Left parties enjoy sporadic pockets of support and may just cut into anti- BJP votes.

BJP is banking on the development work done in the state in the last few years. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is extensively campaigning in Assam has highlighted the issue of illegal immigration and said that only BJP can stop it. However, Constitutional Amendment Bill is a tricky issue and is yet to be seen how it works out.

Amit Shah visited Lakhimpur in the run-up to the elections and batted heavily for Citizenship bill. Rahul Gandhi also did a rally in Lakhimpur, showing the importance of the seat to both the parties. The seat came into existence in 1967 and scholar Biswanarayan Shastri of Congres party was the first MP from Lakhimpur. He won twice, and Congress has won the seat seven times overall. There are close to 17 lakh eligible voters in Lakhimpur. The Lok Sabha constituency is divided into nine assembly segments which are Majuli, Naoboicha, Lakhimpur, Dhakuakhana, Dhemaji, Jonai, Chabua, Doom Dooma, Sadiya.