Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP govt to give Rs 45 lakh each, jobs to families of deceased farmers

The row surrounding the Lakhimpur Kheri violence has seen the involvement of several political parties and state governments since yesterday, with many notable political leaders detained, and protesters on the streets across the entire state of Uttar Pradesh.

To help those who have been impacted the most by the events that unfolded in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 2, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give Rs 45 lakh each and provide jobs to the family of the farmers who passed away in the violence.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, “Government will give Rs 45 lakhs & a govt job to the families of 4 farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaints. Retired high court judge will probe the matter.”

Several farmers were protesting in the Lakhimpur Kheri district yesterday, and several bouts of violence were reported after a car allegedly mowed down some of the protesters and an unidentified gunman opened fire on them. There have been a total of 9 reported deaths due to the incident.

Several political leaders and farmer leaders extended their support to those who were caught in the middle of the disturbance caused in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who was trying to make her way to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the victims, was detained by UP Police early morning today.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu were also detained by the police amid the disturbances caused during the Lakhimpur Kheri row today. Section 144 was imposed in the area by the authorities and internet services were suspended.

After the cases of violence were reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the incident was unfortunate and expressed his grief over the loss of life. He further added that "action will be taken against whoever is responsible."