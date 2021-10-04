Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi detained

Widespread outrage and protests have been sparked following the violent incidents that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri last night, and several political and farmer leaders have been trying to make their way to the violence-struck area.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police this morning amid the rise in the protests against the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri last night, killing eight people.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police early in the morning on Monday as she was headed to meet the families of the farmers who were killed during the incident last night while protesting against the new farm laws introduced by the Centre.

Also read Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers to stage protest today after 8 die in violent clash

The video of @priyankagandhi & @deependerSHooda standing up to police intimidation stirs the blood. Citizens are entitled to know the grounds of their arrest & cannot be manhandled: cops, save that for those who drive over protesting farmers!#Lakhimpur_Kheri #लखीमपुरकिसाननरसंहार pic.twitter.com/jLTbqtrVk9 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 4, 2021

Several Congress workers, including party leader Deepender Hooda, said that the UP Police “raised their hand” on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and manhandled her. Priyanka Gandhi was also seen questioning the cops, asking them to produce a warrant before detaining her.

Also read FIR registered against Union Minister Ajay Mishra, his son for involvement in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Later in the day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was also detailed by the police from outside his residence in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where he had staged a dharna after being stopped from visiting the currently disturbed Lakhimpur Kheri area.

In an effort to curb any further disturbances in the Lakhimpur Kheri area, the UP Police has beefed up security on the Delhi borders and imposed Section 144 in the district. Mobile network services and internet services have also been suspended in the area, and the authorities are trying to restrict any movement that might lead to further conflicts.