Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SKM to hold nationwide rail-roko agitation today demanding MoS Ajay Mishra's resignation

Demanding the removal of Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a nationwide 'rail roko' agitation today.

The farmers' unions umbrella body will hold a six-hour-long nationwide agitation demanding justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra Teni has been arrested.

"To press for its demand for MoS Ajay Mishra`s dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18," the SKM in a statement said.

The SKM called for its constituents to "stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18, between 10 am and 4 pm." The statement added, "SKM has asked for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property."

Since the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which eight people including four farmers died, the SKM has been demanding the dismissal of Ajay Mishara from the Union Council of Ministers, saying, SKM has been demanding the dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Council of “It is very apparent that with Ajay Mishra being the MoS for Home Affairs in the Union Government, justice cannot be secured in this matter."

"He promoted hatred, enmity, and communal disharmony between Hindus and Sikhs in his speeches. It is his vehicles that were used to mow down peaceful protestors. He harboured his son and accomplices even as the police was issuing summons to Ashish Mishra," the SKM said.

The SKM has alleged that Ashish shot a farmer while others died after they were run over by the vehicles of his convey.

However, the MoS has denied the allegations, saying Ashish was not present at the site of the incident. As of now, three people, including Ashish Mishra, were arrested in the case.