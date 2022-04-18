Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC cancels bail of Ashish Mishra, asks to surrender in 1 week

Headlines

Meet man whose family lived in refugee camp, IAS officer’s son left Rs 600 job and founded Rs 320000 crore company

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket ahead of ODI World Cup

This husband-wife duo brought iconic 'Sex and the City' bakery to India; competing with Tata Starbucks, Ambani’s Pret

'Ek ghanta ho gaya': When BTS V was interrupted by Indian man in Paris

'I want calm, I want peace': Rohit Sharma's hilarious take on Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Farhan Akhtar reacts to being trolled for casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: 'Went through...'

Meet man whose family lived in refugee camp, IAS officer’s son left Rs 600 job and founded Rs 320000 crore company

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket ahead of ODI World Cup

Players with maximum sixes in Asia Cup history

IAS Athar Aamir's wife Mehreen Qazi shares unseen engagement pics

Weight loss: 10 superfoods that burn belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Farhan Akhtar reacts to being trolled for casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: 'Went through...'

'Ek ghanta ho gaya': When BTS V was interrupted by Indian man in Paris

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, The Archies cast trolled for serving food to ‘rich and healthy’: Should’ve done at orphanage

HomeIndia

India

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC cancels bail of Ashish Mishra, asks to surrender in 1 week

SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 18, 2022, 01:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was scheduled to pronounce its verdict at 10:30 am on Monday on plea seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra.

The top court on April 4 had reserved its order on a plea of farmers seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra.

Also Read: Covid 4th wave: India logs 2,183 positive infections, active cases decline to 11,542

The apex court had earlier raised questions over the Allahabad High Court verdict granting bail to Ashish Mishra, saying unnecessary details like postmortem report and nature of wounds should not have gone into when the trial was yet to commence.

The special bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, had also taken strong note of the fact that the state government did not file an appeal against the high court's order as suggested by the apex court-appointed SIT.

(With Agency Inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to build cricket pitch in Rs 20 crore Alibaug plot? RCB star reveals truth

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst kills 7 in Solan

After conjunctivitis, dengue cases on rise in Noida, Ghaziabad; here's how to prevent it

Haryana violence: Who is Bittu Bajrangi, self-proclaimed cow vigilante nabbed after dramatic chase in Faridabad?

Gadar 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film sees record-breaking Sunday, overtakes part 1's lifetime earnings

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE