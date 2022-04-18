Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC cancels bail of Ashish Mishra, asks to surrender in 1 week

SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was scheduled to pronounce its verdict at 10:30 am on Monday on plea seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra.

The top court on April 4 had reserved its order on a plea of farmers seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra.

Also Read: Covid 4th wave: India logs 2,183 positive infections, active cases decline to 11,542

The apex court had earlier raised questions over the Allahabad High Court verdict granting bail to Ashish Mishra, saying unnecessary details like postmortem report and nature of wounds should not have gone into when the trial was yet to commence.

The special bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, had also taken strong note of the fact that the state government did not file an appeal against the high court's order as suggested by the apex court-appointed SIT.

(With Agency Inputs)