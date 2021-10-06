Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi meet kin of deceased farmer

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met the family of deceased farmer Lovpreet Singh in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

"Shared grief with the family of Lovepreet. But untill justice is not done, this satyagraha will continue. Won't forget your sacrifice, Lovepreet," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The delegation including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party leader Deepender Hooda met the family of the 20-year-old deceased farmer Lovepreet Singh at Chaukaghat.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved the visit of the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the death of 8 people in Lakhimpur Kheri. A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana will hear on this issue on Thursday.

