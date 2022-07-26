Search icon
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Prime accused Ashish Mishra’s bail plea denied by Allahabad HC

Ashish Mishra, who is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, had approached the court seeking bail after the SC canceled his release.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 01:56 PM IST

Ashish Mishra (Photo - ANI)

In today’s hearing, the Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of Ashish Mishra, who is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case which was registered in Uttar Pradesh last year on October 3, 2021.

Ashish Mishra alias Monu, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, was arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh in relation to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which made major headlines due to the brutal nature of the crime.

A bench of Justice Krishna Pahal had reserved its order on July 15 after completing the hearing. The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court granted bail to Ashish on February 10, 2022. But, later the Supreme Court canceled the bail and directed the high court to decide his bail plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victim side.

Meanwhile, on May 9, the court rejected the bail pleas of co-accused Lavkush, Ankit Das, Sumit Jaiswal, and Shishupal.

While rejecting their pleas, the high court had observed that the four accused were actively involved in planning and participating in the heinous offense committed in a "cruel and inhuman manner" and as such did not deserve bail.

The bench had further observed, "These four accused and the main accused, Ashish Mishra alias Monu belonged to very influential political families as said and apprehension of the prosecution that they would interfere with the course of justice, tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses, cannot be ruled out at this stage."

Ashish Mishra is one of the key accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which occurred last year in October, when four farmers and a journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle, with the disturbing incident being caught on camera.

(With PTI inputs)

