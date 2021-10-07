Lakhimpur Kheri violence matter in Supreme Court today, CJI-led bench to hear case

The incidents of Lakhimpur Kheri have been making the headlines for the past few days, and the conflict around the situation is on the rise each day. The disturbance-struck area has been the site for many violent acts in the past couple of days.

Now, in an effort to resolve the matter, the Supreme Court has decided to Suo Moto cognizance of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which claimed the lives of around nine people. The matter will be heard by the apex court on Thursday, October 7.

The Lakhimpur Kheri matter will be heard by a three-judge bench today, which will be led by the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana. The three-judge bench set to hear the matter today will also include Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli.

Following the outrage surrounding the violence in the district, the Uttar Pradesh government has also initiated a judicial probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri matter headed by a retired High Court judge earlier this week.

The Lakhimpur Kheri incident took place during a protest staged by farmers, where four people died during the violence that erupted during the protests. It was reported that the victims were allegedly run over by a car that was part of the convoy of Ashish Misra, the son of Ajay Misra, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs.

The farmers staging the protest in Lakhimpur Kheri also claimed that there was an unidentified man who opened fire on all the protestors. A total of nine people were reported dead by the government after the violence subsided.

The death of the farmers triggered a political row in the country, as several political leaders from the opposition and farmer leaders were trying to make their way to Lakhimpur Kheri in order to meet the families of the victims and the remaining protestors.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, while heading to Lakhimpur, was detained by the UP police and so were SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, and several others. Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were later granted permission to enter the area.