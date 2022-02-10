Lakhimpur Kheri violence: High Court grants bail to Ashish Mishra

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni who was arrested last year for allegedly killing farmers has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC grants bail to prime accused Ashish Mishra



Last year, on October 3, Ashish Mishra was accused of allegedly ramming his SUV into farmers and a journalist at Lakhimpur Kheri who were protesting against farm laws in the country.

The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on January 18 on Ashish Mishra's plea after concluding the hearing through video conferencing.

On Thursday, Justice Rajeev Singh granted bail to him in the case. The counsel appearing on behalf of the Union minister's son had told the court that his client was innocent and there was no evidence against him that he incited the driver of a vehicle to crush the farmers.

Opposing the plea, Additional Advocate General V K Shahi had said that at the time of the incident, Ashish Mishra was in the car that mowed down the farmers. After hearing the pleas, the bench of Justice Rajeev Singh had reserved its order.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area. Ashish Mishra is one of the accused in the incident.