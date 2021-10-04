Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers to stage protest today after 8 die in violent clash

After the violent incidents from Lakhimpur Kheri caught the eye of citizens across the country, hundreds of farmers have decided to stage a protest in the district collectorate and all across India today, October 4, as at least eight people have been reported dead after the clash, as per reports.

Naresh Tikait, national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), called a panchayat late at night after the events took place in Lakhimpur Kheri, where he expressed his grief over the incident and asked all the farmers to stage a protest at the district collectorate, as per reports.

The Lakhimpur Kheri incident unfolded last night and as per reports, at least eight people have been reported dead in the violent clash, while the official tally of deaths remains at four till now. A lot of tension has been created in the area due to the incident, and many political leaders have expressed their displeasure over the events.

As the tension over the incident remains on the rise, many political and farmer leaders are trying to reach the site since last night. Naresh Tikait was one of the first leaders to reach Lakhimpur Kheri to talk to the farmers, as per media reports.

The Congress party has also claimed in a series of tweets that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vandra has been placed under arrest by the UP Police to prevent her from meeting the victims and families of deceased in the Lakhimpur Kheri area after the sudden bout of violence erupted.

The farmers' protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri took a violent turn when an unidentified person open fired killing six people, 15 were injured on Sunday, October 3. Some farmers were also run over by vehicles killing and injuring many more. So far, around 6 to 8 people have been reported dead, as per media reports.

Following the violent incidents in Lakhimpur Kheri, the Uttar Pradesh Police decided to suspend the mobile internet services in the area to prevent any further disturbances. Section 144 has also been imposed in the area for the same reason.

Security details have been deployed on Delhi borders and the Ghazipur area due to the incident, as farmers are set to stage a protest today due to the violent turn of events last night, as per media reports.