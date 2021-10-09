Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra appears before UP police

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, on Saturday, reached the police station in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Notably, the UP police had pasted a summon letter outside his residence, asking him to appear before the police inquiry related to the Lakhimpur Kheri case in which eight people were killed.

The legal advisor of Ashish Mishra, Awadhesh Kumar, speaking to reporters on Saturday, said, "We respect the notice and are ready to cooperate in the investigation."

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, Uttar Pradesh police said. Consequently, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him. However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.