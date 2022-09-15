Search icon
Lakhimpur Kheri sisters' murder: Viral video shows accused Junaid minutes police shot him in encounter

Lakhimpur rape and murder: BJP leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi tweeted a video showing Junaid being carried away by the police after the encounter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Junaid (Credit: Twitter)

Junaid, one of the accused who allegedly raped and murdered the two girls found hanging in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, sustained a bullet injury in an encounter with the police before getting arrested. The local police have arrested six people -- Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif-- in connection with the case. Meanwhile, a purported video shows the accused Junaid minutes after he was hit by a bullet.

The police said the victims weren't abducted by the accused as they knew each other. They said Junaid and Sohail raped the victims and killed them as they demanded marriage. They later called the other accused to contaminate the crime scene. Hafizul, Karimuddin and Airf helped the accused to hang the victim to a tree in order to make it look like a case of suicide.

The sixth accused Chotu is the victims' neighbour. He had introduced the girls to the two accused. He wasn't present when the crime took place, police said.

BJP leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi tweeted a video showing Junaid being carried away by the police after the encounter.

DNA can't independently confirm the authenticity of the video.

"Lakhimpur's demon Junaid," he tweeted in Hindi. 

